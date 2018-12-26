Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Suspects at large after south Sacramento business burglarized on Christmas Day

By Vincent Moleski

December 26, 2018 02:04 PM

Suspects are at large after a south Sacramento business was broken into and burglarized late Christmas Day.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to a ringing burglary alarm at the 5800 block of South Land Park Drive around 10:15 p.m. to find a business’s front door forced open, according to department records. The block contains a large strip mall with a post office and a credit union.

Officers determined that the suspects had stolen items from the business before fleeing, according to department records.

Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the suspects, according to department records.

Police reports have been forwarded to detectives and no further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the burglary call 916-808-5471.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

