Three arrested in Auburn on Christmas Eve for counterfeiting bills, police say

Three people were arrested for counterfeiting in Auburn on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects used the fake bills at a business, according to the Auburn Police Department.
An employee at a business on the 400 block of Highway 49 in Auburn called police Monday after completing a transaction made with suspected counterfeit bills, police said.
Officers contacted nearby businesses and discovered that several of them had already received or rejected counterfeit bills from the original suspect as well as two others. According to Auburn police, officers also obtained identifying information for the three suspects.
The three suspects were tracked to a hotel room on the 500 block of High Street in Auburn, police said. Two of the suspects, Mark Beall, 43, of Auburn, and Aaron Campbell, 45, of Auburn, were arrested at the hotel.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The third suspect, Mary Spears, 36, was found and arrested at a residence on the 12000 block of Shale Ridge Road in Auburn, police said.
A search warrant was issued for the hotel room and police found a printer, other counterfeiting supplies and methamphetamine.
Beall was found to be on post-release community supervision, a form of parole, according to police.
All suspects were booked into Placer County Jail, police said.
Beall was booked on charges of forgery, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine and a PRCS hold, and is ineligible for bail.
Campbell was booked for forgery and conspiracy. His bail is set at $150,000.
Spears was booked for forgery, conspiracy and shoplifting, and has outstanding arrest warrants. She is ineligible for bail.
Comments