Elderly man killed in single-car accident east of Davis, CHP says

An 85-year-old man was killed Wednesday after being involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, CHP began receiving reports of a hit-and-run collision on U.S. 50 westbound at Interstate 80, involving a green Ford as the suspect vehicle.
According to dispatch logs, reporting persons following the green Ford said the vehicle began driving erratically, swerving between lanes and driving in the center divider. The car reportedly slowed to about 25 mph during this time.
An officer located the vehicle traveling westbound on I-80 at County Road 32A, and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver then began to increase his speed and was involved in a single-vehicle crash east of Mace Road, near Davis, according to the CHP.
Officers determined that the man had not been wearing his seatbelt and sustained major injuries during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
It is unknown whether a medical condition, drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. The CHP is investigating the incident, and asks that anyone with information call the CHP Woodland Office at 530-662-4685.
