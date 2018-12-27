Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento man gets 63 years to life in prison for 2016 attempted murder, robbery

By Michael McGough

December 27, 2018 10:15 AM

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 63 years to life in prison for attempted murder during a 2016 robbery.

In February 2016, Demarea Fulbright and two others robbed a victim, his wife and his mother-in-law at gunpoint as they stole money, electronics and medication, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.

During a struggle with the victim, Fulbright and the other associates shot the man between eight and 11 times, the news release said.

The three had gone to the victim’s home intending to buy a video game console. Three children were present at the time.

A jury convicted Fulbright, 25, in May of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and two counts of robbery. He was on probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in 2016, court records show.

Fulbright was a Sacramento resident at the time of his arrest. Thursday’s news release does not specify where the robbery took place.

Fulbright was sentenced last Friday.

