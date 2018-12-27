Natomas librarian’s alleged killer to remain in custody without bail

Ronald Seay, the man accused of killing a Natomas librarian earlier this month, walked into court Thursday morning for his bail review and wished everyone “happy holidays.”
Seay, 56, will remain in custody until his next court appearance Jan. 18, due to a delay in proceedings.
Seay, who had appeared agitated during his arraignment hearing Dec. 14, turned to the gallery and said “Love you,” before leaving the courtroom.
He was arrested on suspicion of murdering Amber Clark, 41, who was shot to death on the evening of Dec. 11 while inside her car in the North Natomas Public Library’s parking lot. Police said they believe she was specifically targeted. The killer allegedly approached Clark’s car wearing a mask and shot her in the head and face multiple times, according to police radio communications obtained through the online archive Broadcastify.
It is unclear if Seay and Clark had contact prior to the deadly shooting. Sacramemto police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said Seay had lived a few miles from the North Natomas Public Library for several months and previously lived out of state. He was issued a no trespass order for the library property after causing a disturbance there Oct. 13. Clark was a supervisor at the library at the time. Police did not immediately say if Seay and Clark had interacted during the incident that led to his ban from the facility.
Seay had been arrested multiple times for causing disturbances in libraries in the St. Louis area before moving to Sacramento this fall, Missouri officials told The Sacramento Bee.
Seay had been barred from at least two St. Louis-area libraries, where he threatened librarians and had a warrant out for his arrest, according to interviews with Missouri law enforcement and library administrators.
