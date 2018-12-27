Crime - Sacto 911

Tow truck driver hit and killed by drunken driver Christmas morning

By Vincent Moleski

December 27, 2018 01:20 PM

A tow truck operator was killed in a collision by a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol just south of Stockton on Christmas morning, police said.

Around 1:57 a.m., the tow truck operator was loading a vehicle onto his truck on the right-hand shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 north of West Matthews Road, according to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol in Stockton.

Kylle Thomasson, 25, of Stockton was driving a 2001 GMC when he lost control and hit the truck and its operator before overturning into the roadway and striking two other vehicles, according to CHP.

The tow truck operator died on the scene while Thomasson was medically cleared before being placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter, according to CHP.

The CHP is asking that anyone with information regarding the collision call 209-938-4800.

