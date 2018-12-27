Tow truck driver hit and killed by drunken driver Christmas morning

A tow truck operator was killed in a collision by a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol just south of Stockton on Christmas morning, police said.
Around 1:57 a.m., the tow truck operator was loading a vehicle onto his truck on the right-hand shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 north of West Matthews Road, according to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol in Stockton.
Kylle Thomasson, 25, of Stockton was driving a 2001 GMC when he lost control and hit the truck and its operator before overturning into the roadway and striking two other vehicles, according to CHP.
The tow truck operator died on the scene while Thomasson was medically cleared before being placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter, according to CHP.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The CHP is asking that anyone with information regarding the collision call 209-938-4800.
Comments