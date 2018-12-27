Fair Oaks man allegedly stole thousands of public library books, DVDs

A Fair Oaks man was arrested Wednesday after police discovered thousands of stolen books and DVDs at his home.
Shahin Sadighian, 46, was subject to a law enforcement search at his home which yielded 2,689 books and 3,846 DVDs that had been stolen from a public library, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 18, deputies responded to reports of theft at the Sacramento Public Library in Fair Oaks and saw on surveillance footage a man stuffing his backpack with books while checking out just one, according to the release.
A quarterly analysis showed the Sacramento Public Library was missing an abnormally high number of items from its Fair Oaks location, which was believed to be due to the same person, according to the release.
Deputies identified the suspect as Sadighian. When they searched his home, they found the books and DVDs were all labeled by the Sacramento Public Library, according to the release.
The stolen property, which was estimated to be worth more than $100,000, was eventually returned to the library’s inventory, according to the release.
Sadighian was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony shoplifting and grand theft but has since posted bail, according to the release.
