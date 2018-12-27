Man arrested in connection with Wednesday night dumpster fires at Mercy San Juan Hospital

A man was arrested on arson charges in Carmichael on Wednesday night after a series of trash can and dumpster fires were started at Mercy San Juan Medical Center, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched to the hospital at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Metro Fire. Hospital employees were able to control two trash can fires with extinguishers before fire crews arrived, and Metro Fire quickly controlled a larger dumpster fire near the hospital’s parking structure, according to the release.
Witnesses reported seeing a white man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black backpack, and Metro Fire crews located and detained a person matching the description of the suspected arsonist nearby, Metro Fire said.
Hospital security footage identified the suspect in relation to one of the fires. James Richard Rhodes, 41, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of arson to property, Metro Fire said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Jail records show that Rhodes was booked into Sacramento Main Jail and has been charged with felony arson and violation of parole. He is ineligible for bail.
Investigation is still ongoing to determine whether Rhodes was responsible for the other fires.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Fire’s arson tip line at 916-859-3775.
Comments