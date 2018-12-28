Elk Grove police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Winco parking lot

Police are looking for a man following a Friday morning shooting in Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of a Winco supermarket on Sheldon Road after receiving a call at 4:56 a.m., according to department spokesman Jason Jimenez.
A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries but was in stable condition and expected to survive as of 7:41 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.
The shooter, in his late 20s, was wearing a light-colored hoodie. He was last seen fleeing in a white, mid-2000s four-door sedan, police said.
Jimenez said police are conducting their investigation in the center of the Winco parking lot and asked that shoppers and employees avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
