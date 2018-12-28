Colfax parolee arrested in attempted murder of stabbing victim left beneath overpass

A Colfax parolee was arrested last week in connection with the beating and stabbing of a man who was left beneath an overpass.
James Lee, 30, was arrested on Dec. 18 on suspicion of attempted murder and parole violation, according to a post on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
On the same day, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol found a man lying beneath a Highway 174 overpass at Main Street in Colfax, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, and he had been beaten in the face. He was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lee was identified as a suspect and tracked to a home on Ponderosa Way in Weimar, 4.5 miles southwest of Colfax, according to the sheriff’s office.
After about an hour of police declaring their presence outside the home, Lee came out and was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is currently being held without bail at a Placer County jail.
