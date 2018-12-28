Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Elderly victim driven around Sacramento and forced to withdraw cash from ATMs

By David Bustamante

December 28, 2018 03:02 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a suspect in the Thursday night robbery of an elderly person.

Police say the suspect forced the victim into a vehicle and drove them to at least two different ATMs in Sacramento and demanded the victim withdraw money. Once the victim did, the suspect took the money. 

Police daily activity logs said the victim was able to escape on foot to a business in North Natomas and law enforcement was called at 7:46 p.m. The suspect fled in the vehicle when the victim ran off and is still at large. 

No descriptions are available for the suspect. 

Officials are still investigating. Police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to call 916-264-5471 or fill out a form on the city’s website.

  Comments  