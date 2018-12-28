Death of 60-year-old El Dorado woman in her home investigated as homicide, sheriff says

The death of an El Dorado woman found in her home last week is being investigated as a homicide resulting from blunt force trauma, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a Facebook post.

Helen Hoover (née McKinney), 60, of El Dorado was found dead about 8 p.m. Dec. 18, according to the Facebook post. She had not made contact with friends or family since Nov. 29, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A homicide investigation found no sign of forced entry to Hoover’s home, but her vehicle – a white Nissan Z-series convertible, license plate No. 8CSX032 – was missing, according to the post.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hoover between Nov. 29 and Dec. 18, or regarding her vehicle, is urged to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 530-621-6600, or Detective Rich Horn at 530-642-4729 and hornr@edso.org.