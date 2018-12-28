Pedestrian killed in collision on Howe Avenue Thursday evening, CHP says

A pedestrian was killed on Howe Avenue in Arden Arcade on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers began receiving calls at about 6:40 p.m. of a traffic collision on Howe Avenue near Delma Way, according to a press release from the CHP.
Officers arrived and determined that a 63-year-old woman walking west in the northbound lanes of Howe Avenue was struck by a woman driving a silver Jeep and was knocked onto the roadway, the release said.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said the CHP.
The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and remained at the scene. The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300.
