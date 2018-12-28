Two lanes blocked on I-80 after crash involving four vehicles

Two lanes were blocked on westbound I-80 near Norwood Avenue in north Sacramento after four vehicles crashed into each other Friday, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident logs.
One big rig and three four-door vehicles were involved in the incident, according to CHP, and ambulances were called to the scene.
Lanes were reopened at 4 p.m. according to Caltrans, but drivers should expect delays.
