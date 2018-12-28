Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Two lanes blocked on I-80 after crash involving four vehicles

By David Bustamante

December 28, 2018 03:57 PM

Two lanes were blocked on westbound I-80 near Norwood Avenue in north Sacramento after four vehicles crashed into each other Friday, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident logs.

One big rig and three four-door vehicles were involved in the incident, according to CHP, and ambulances were called to the scene.

Lanes were reopened at 4 p.m. according to Caltrans, but drivers should expect delays.

  Comments  