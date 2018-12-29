Man arrested on burglary warrant in Folsom after being seen on home security video

Folsom Police arrested a man in connection with a vehicle burglary Friday after identifying him using home surveillance footage from incident earlier this month, according to the department.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary on the 1400 block of Strabane Way in Folsom on Dec. 12, according to police.
Initially, investigators had no leads. On Dec. 15, the residents discovered that they had security footage of a man entering their backyard and checking the handle for the garage side door to see if it was unlocked.
Also on Dec. 15, police responded to the 500 block of Heiler Way, about a block away from Strabane Way, for a report of a man pulling on car door handles.
Officers encountered the man after he ran across the front lawn of a home in the area, police said. He initially gave officers a fake name, police said, but later gave his real name and told officers he had been pulling on a car door handle.
The man, Peter Chidumebi Nnedum, 20, was arrested on suspicion of prowling and providing a false name to an officer, and later released.
According to police, investigative leads and review of surveillance footage later allowed investigators to identify Nnedum as the suspect in the vehicle burglary on Strabane Way. They also determined that Nnedum released on bail for similar charges in Placer County.
Nnedum was arrested Friday on a warrant related to the Dec. 12 burglary and is being held in Sacramento County Mail Jail on $200,000 bail. Police said investigation is ongoing to determine whether Nnedum is connected to other burglaries in the region.
