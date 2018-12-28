Video released in Natomas officer-involved shooting between deputies, armed man

Video of the fatal officer-involved shooting between deputies and an armed man in a Natomas grocery store parking lot was released Friday, showing officers firing on the man after he holstered his weapon and ignored law enforcement’s commands.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Travis York, was wanted in connection to a theft and armed carjacking that occurred days before in Elk Grove. York allegedly fled from police after stealing items from a Walmart on Elk Grove Boulevard and led police on a chaotic vehicle and foot chase. He later allegedly carjacked a victim at gunpoint, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies who had been pursuing York, followed him to the parking lot of FoodMaxx on Truxel Road on Dec. 17. Video, which includes in-car camera video and private security footage, shows the white Isuzu Rodeo that York was riding in pull into the middle of an aisle before he leaves the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton narrates an edited version of the video and said the deputy and detective gave orders for York to show his hands. Although the video is grainy, it appears York did not obey their commands.

The officers approach York with their guns drawn. As York walked backward toward his SUV, he reached for a handgun in his waistband, Hampton says in the video.

Fearing for their safety, “both the deputy and the detective discharged their firearms at the suspect, striking him multiple times,” Hampton says.

Several shots are fired and officers can be heard saying York is on the ground and still breathing in radio communications included in the video. A detective says that York is “not showing me his right hand. Gun is on his back waistband.”

“The gun was observed in his hand initially,” Hampton says in the video. “It is our understanding he returned it to his waistband, but it is unclear at what point he did that.”

York returned the weapon to his waistband at some point during the encounter, but it is unclear at what point he did, Hampton says. York did not fire any rounds at officers during the incident.

Hampton says in the video that a loaded semi-automatic handgun was recovered from York’s body. Officers perform CPR on York, noting he has no pulse, according to radio communications in the video.

Fire personnel arrive about five minutes later and pronounce York dead.

York had a criminal record dating back to 2001, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records. He had served time in state prison for felony charges of burglary, unlawful use of a vehicle and grand theft. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail for a parole violation in June.

Though York was shot by Sheriff’s personnel, the Sacramento Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting because it happened within city limits.

“The investigation is still active,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Neither deputy involved in the shooting was harmed and both were put on administrative leave, according to the release. One of them has returned to duty, Hampton said.

The video marks the second time the sheriff’s department has unveiled video as part of new policy mandating the release of video in critical incident such as uses of force, officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.