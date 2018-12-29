Help sought locating suspects in shooting of 15-year-old in Elk Grove parking lot

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two men identified as suspects in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in a WinCo Foods parking lot Friday morning.
Police say that just before 5 a.m., two men, described in their 20s to 30s, “had a very brief verbal exchange with the victim” as they exited the WinCo on Sheldon Road in Elk Grove.
The victim and the group of people he was with began to walk toward their vehicle located in the middle of the parking lot, while the two suspects got into a white Toyota sedan, according to a department news release. Just as the victim and his group reached their vehicle, the two suspects drove toward them and stopped.
The driver, described as a Hispanic man wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with “Cali” on the front, black sweatpants and black shoes, got out of the sedan and shot the victim with a handgun, the release said. The shooter then got back into the driver’s seat and fled west through the parking lot.
The second suspect is said to be a Hispanic or Caucasian man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red, white and blue logo on the front, blue jeans and black shoes.
As of 7:41 a.m. Friday morning, the victim was reported to be stable and expected to survive, according to the Elk Grove Police Department’s Twitter account.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8080 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be sent via SMS text message to CRIMES (274637) followed by Tip732 and the message.
