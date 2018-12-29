Auburn man arrested after family dog found decapitated

An Auburn man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of animal cruelty after his family’s dog was found decapitated.
Family members said that Christopher Michael Dougherty, 31, told them he had killed the family dog Milo, a 3-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix, according to a Facebook post Saturday by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
When a deputy was called to the Auburn home, the dog could not be immediately found, the post said. Doughtery’s family members also told the deputy that there was a rug missing. The dog was eventually found decapitated in a trashcan with the missing rug outside of the home, the post said.
“The deputy notified Dougherty’s family of his discovery and brought a box to place Milo in so they would not have to see their mutilated pet,” the post read.
Dougherty is being held in Placer County Jail; his bail is set at $100,000.
