Man, dog rescued after being stranded in El Dorado National Forest for two days

A man and his dog were stranded in the El Dorado National Forest last weekend after his vehicle was disabled, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Officials said the man and dog were helpless because of weather conditions and their unpreparedness.
“He and his dog had been stranded on a muddy mountain road for two days with an incoming snow storm on the horizon,” the post said.
The forest is 615,037 acres, according to its website, so rescuers had considerable ground to cover in their search.
The sheriff’s office said deputies teamed up with El Dorado Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer group, to rescue the man and his pet before the storm hit his location. The man was sent to an area hospital while his pooch was in the care of El Dorado County Animal Services, the post said.
Officials reminded everyone to take precautions when traveling through the rugged terrain of the forest.
“If you travel in the mountains always go prepared and let someone know your plans!” the post said.
