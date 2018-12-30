Two men arrested after stealing FEMA trailers meant for Camp Fire victims, police say

Two men were arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempting to steal two travel trailers purchased by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Camp Fire victims who lost their homes, according to a news release from the Redding Police Department.

Officials said that Wayne Jerome Bergman, 58, of Bella Vista and Zachary Adam Crouchley, 40, of Bella Vista came to the attention of police after a witness reported early Friday that they saw a a white Chevy SUV pulling one of the trailers off the lot of the Reddwingwood Mobile Home and RV Park in Redding.

Responding officers found another trailer missing as well. Both were valued at approximately $30,000.

California Highway Patrol officers in a helicopter located one of the trailers at a home on the outskirts of Redding, according to the release.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Police say they found Bergman alongside the trailer, and he admitted to stealing both trailers. Officials found the second trailer at the home of Bergman’s brother in Bella Vista.

During the recovery of the second trailer, officers questioned Crouchley, who is on probation of possession of an illegal weapon, and discovered he was driving a truck that had been stolen in Tulare.

Crouchely was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation.

Both men were being held the Shasta County jail.