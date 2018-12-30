Parolee leads Redding police on chase after stealing vehicle, officials say

The Redding Police Department announced the arrest of a Redding man on Saturday after he they said he stole a car and led police on a short but hectic chase.
The ordeal began when police received a call that a “suspicious person,” later identified as Ryan David Anderson, 36, was looking inside of vehicles in a suburban area of Redding before leaving the scene by car, according to the news release. Around the same time, police were taking another report about a stolen vehicle that matched the description of the one that the suspect was driving.
Police said that they found the stolen car at the Mount Shasta Mall, which attempted to evade police by driving behind a TJ Maxx, and Anderson then fled on foot. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the mall and had a California Highway Patrol helicopter’s help in locating Anderson.
He was discovered “hiding behind some bushes” and tried to flee through “oncoming traffic” to avoid officers, according to the release. After failing to scale a fence, police finally captured Anderson, and he was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Redding police said Anderson previously was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft on Dec. 20 but was on supervised release pending his trial. Police also discovered surveillance footage of Anderson attempting to break in to vehicles while holding a firearm.
He is currently being held at Shasta County Jail and is being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Comments