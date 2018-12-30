Two killed, two wounded in shooting near Golden 1 Center

A shooting Sunday morning near Golden 1 Center has killed at least two men and wounded a man and a woman, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called to a downtown parking garage near 7th Street and K Street at around 1:50 a.m. to investigate a shooting, according to police radio archives from Broadcastify.

When they arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to radio traffic.

Police also found a woman in a nearby alley with gunshot wounds on her leg; she was taken to a hospital. According to radio traffic, the woman was talking and breathing.

While officers were investigating the incident, KCRA reported that two others with gunshot wounds were located at hospitals. Police later determined that were involved in the shooting. One of the men died, the other’s condition is unknown.

The area around the incident — between 7th and 8th streets and J and L streets, as well as a light rail station — are closed this morning while detectives investigate the incident.

A call to media representatives at the Sacramento Police were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for the latest throughout the day.