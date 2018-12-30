Crime - Sacto 911

Watch: First responders provide aid after fatal collision on Highway 99

By Vincent Moleski

December 30, 2018 12:44 PM

Watch fire crews provide aid to victim after fatal collision on Highway 99

A two-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 99 at 47th Avenue early Sunday morning resulted in at least one death and injured at least one other.

First responders arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. and extracted one person from a vehicle and took them to a local hospital, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Another person from the same vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

No other details were available.

