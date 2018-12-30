Man arrested in Auburn in attempted homicide following police standoff

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide in Auburn on Saturday following a standoff with police.
Mark Van Patten, 58, was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun at a man he had previously been fighting with, according to an Auburn Police Department news release.
Around 8 a.m., Auburn police officers responded to a fight between two men at a home in the 100 block of Diamond Street, according the release.
After the officers left the residence, they received another call from one of the men, who said that a gun had been fired at him, according to the release.
Officers returned and engaged in a short standoff with Van Patten, who was armed. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the release.
Officers determined that one round had been fired in the home but that nobody had been shot, according to the release.
Van Patten is currently being held without bail at the Placer County jail.
