Two injured after shooting during fight in Florin

Two people were injured Sunday afternoon after a shooting in Florin, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The department received a report about a shooting near Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard at 3:36 p.m. where one woman had suffered at least one gunshot wound in the upper body and another victim suffered minor leg injuries from a vehicle collision, department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
Police officers believe that there may have been a fight outside of a vehicle when the shooting occurred, which triggered the driver to speed off and crash, Hampton said.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Hampton said.
No suspects are currently in custody and there are no descriptions available, Hampton said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
