Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Watch: Sacramento Fire Department fights house fire on 42nd Street

By Vincent Moleski

December 30, 2018 06:13 PM

Watch the Sacramento Fire Department fight a house fire on 42nd Street

The cause of the Dec. 30, 2018 fire is currently under investigation, but the residents of the 5000 block home were not inside when the fire started and nobody was injured, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
By
Up Next
The cause of the Dec. 30, 2018 fire is currently under investigation, but the residents of the 5000 block home were not inside when the fire started and nobody was injured, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
By

A fire damaged a single-story house on the 5000 block of 42nd Street early Sunday morning, resulting in no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the residents were not home when the fire started, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The first fire personnel to arrive managed to put out the blaze, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

  Comments  