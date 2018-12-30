Watch: Sacramento Fire Department fights house fire on 42nd Street

A fire damaged a single-story house on the 5000 block of 42nd Street early Sunday morning, resulting in no injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the residents were not home when the fire started, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The first fire personnel to arrive managed to put out the blaze, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
