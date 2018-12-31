Seven cars broken into at Holiday Inn Express parking lot in Elk Grove

The Elk Grove Police Department is looking for three suspects who allegedly broke into at least seven vehicles in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn Express in Elk Grove, police spokesman Jason Jimenez said.
The break-ins occurred early Friday morning and were reported by a security guard, police said. The security guard reportedly saw the suspects running from a vehicle that was broken into and gave chase by vehicle onto northbound Interstate 5, but was not able to apprehend the suspects.
Jimenez said seven vehicles in the hotel parking lot had smashed-in windows and there was personal property missing from at least five of them.
The three suspects were described as African-American males traveling in a blue Chevy sedan, Jimenez said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The owners of the vehicles have been contacted and the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to call the Elk Grove Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 916-691-0411 or fill out a form on the police department’s website.
Comments