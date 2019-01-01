Crime - Sacto 911

Wrong way driver on Interstate 5 causes New Year’s Day crash in Sacramento

By Claire Morgan

January 01, 2019 09:13 AM

A driver traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 5 in Natomas caused a minor crash early Tuesday morning.

A vehicle traveling southbound entered northbound Interstate 5 in north Sacramento around 2:20 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol incident information logs. The vehicle was traveling in the fast lane when someone called 911 to report it.

After the call, the vehicle came to rest near the center divider. Shortly after, a small black sedan collided head on with the first vehicle and came to rest facing sideways in the slow lane.

The status of the drivers and passengers involved in the incident is unknown at this time. CHP logs indicate there were no major injuries as a result of the incident.

