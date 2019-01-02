Early morning stabbing in south Sacramento leaves woman in critical condition, deputies say

A woman was stabbed in south Sacramento on Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at the 8100 block of Montreux Way at around 6:05 a.m. and found a woman with stab wounds, according to department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
The woman was discovered with serious wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where she was undergoing surgery, Hampton said.
The incident is under investigation.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments