Thieves tried to steal this Elk Grove ATM by ripping it out of wall with rope, police say

Thieves fought the ATM – and the ATM won, according to Elk Grove police.
Parts of a cash machine were ripped from the ATM’s housing at the SAFE Credit Union on Bruceville Road on New Year’s Day, authorities said. But the machine was abandoned in the drive-thru lane with the ropes still attached.
Elk Grove police responded to a call from the SAFE Credit Union at roughly 4:15 a.m.
The thieves did not gain access to any of the machine’s cash, according to Elk Grove Police Department spokesman Jason Jimenez.
It is unclear why the thieves stopped while they were breaking into the machine, and Jimenez said no suspect information is available at this time.
A post about the theft in an Elk Grove community Facebook group has drawn questions from some residents.
Facebook user Edward Silva commented, “I guess the card or pin didn’t work?”
