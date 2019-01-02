Crime - Sacto 911

Probationer arrested in Lincoln after stealing a dozen identities, deputies say

By David A. Bustamante

January 02, 2019 10:11 AM

Booking photo of 37-year-old Adolph Williams. The Placerville County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media his arrest for allegedly stealing 37 forms of identification including credit cards and checkbooks from at least a dozen people.
A man on probation has been arrested in Placer County on suspicion of stealing 37 forms of identification, including credit cards and checkbooks from at least a dozen people, authorities said Wednesday.

Adolph Williams, 37, was riding in a car that was pulled over last Thursday in Lincoln because of expired registration, according to a social media post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined that Williams was on probation out of Sacramento County and searched the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers found a backpack that contained, among other forms of identification, six government IDs, four stolen checks, and 15 forms of card payment, including credit and debit cards.

Williams was booked at South Placer County Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.

