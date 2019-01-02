Probationer arrested in Lincoln after stealing a dozen identities, deputies say

A man on probation has been arrested in Placer County on suspicion of stealing 37 forms of identification, including credit cards and checkbooks from at least a dozen people, authorities said Wednesday.
Adolph Williams, 37, was riding in a car that was pulled over last Thursday in Lincoln because of expired registration, according to a social media post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies determined that Williams was on probation out of Sacramento County and searched the car.
The Sheriff’s Office said officers found a backpack that contained, among other forms of identification, six government IDs, four stolen checks, and 15 forms of card payment, including credit and debit cards.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Williams was booked at South Placer County Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.
Comments