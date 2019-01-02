Pair arrested on New Year’s Day in connection with thefts from unlocked cars in Redding

Two people were arrested in Redding on New Year’s Day after items from several unlocked cars were pilfered overnight.
Chelsea Hyatt, 20, was arrested along with David Shankles, 28, who was on community supervision for previous theft and domestic violence offenses, according to a news release issued by the Redding Police Department.
Around 8:45 a.m., Redding police officer Brian Berg was on patrol in downtown Redding when he encountered Hyatt and Shankles with items that appeared to be stolen, according to the release.
Among the items police believe to be stolen included an iMac desktop computer, a rifle magazine with ammunition in Shankles’ possession, and a jacket that Hyatt was wearing, according to the release.
Shankles, who is a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing ammunition, according to the release.
Berg questioned Shankles and Hyatt, and they admitted to looking for unlocked cars to steal from in order to support their heroin addiction and routinely doing so in downtown parking lots, according to the release.
Police learned through video surveillance the two had gone through the parking lot of the Thunderbird Motel pulling car door handles, which is where they obtained the stolen property, according to the release.
Shankles and Hyatt were booked into the Shasta County jail on several counts of theft and possession of stolen property, and Shankles was additionally accused of felony possession of ammunition and violation of his community supervision. All stolen property was returned to the owners, according to the release.
