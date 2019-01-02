Crime - Sacto 911

One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day crash on Highway 50

By Claire Morgan

January 02, 2019 12:42 PM

A crash on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue in Sacramento on New Year’s Day left one person dead and another injured.

The solo-vehicle crash happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, and portions of Highway 50 were closed as California Highway Patrol authorities investigated the incident.

Officers found two people with significant injuries, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department spokesman Chris Vestal. One of them was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital.

Vestal said crews had to remove the victims from the mangled vehicle.

Two lanes were closed as a result of the incident, which Caltrans said caused bumper-to-bumper traffic.

All lanes were reopened at 8:35 p.m.

Claire Morgan

Claire Morgan covers breaking and public safety news in the Sacramento region. She moved to Sacramento from the Bay Area to attend Sacramento State, where she studies political science and journalism and serves as editor-in-chief of The State Hornet, the university’s student-run news organization.

