One person beaten in an attempted robbery less than a mile from police headquarters

By David A. Bustamante

January 02, 2019 10:41 AM

The Elk Grove Police Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted robbery that took place less than a mile away from police headquarters Monday evening, its watch summary said.

Police said they received a call at 6:14 p.m. from a victim who said that they had been at an ATM at the Golden 1 Credit Union on Elk Grove Boulevard when someone rushed up to them and punched them several times.

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s money. When they weren’t able to hand it over in a quick manner after the beating, the suspect fled on foot, the summary said. Police arrived at the scene but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described by the department as an African-American male in his 20s or 30s, wearing dark clothing, standing 5-foot-9, and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds.

EGPD is asking for anyone with information to step forward if they know the suspect or about the incident. Call its anonymous tip line here at 916-691-0411 or fill an online form on the department’s website.

