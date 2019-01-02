Body found in park in south Sacramento, authorities confirm

The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that a body was found in a south Sacramento park near Robinridge Way.
Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said the body belongs to an adult of undetermined sex, and investigators are on the way.
Robinridge Way is in south Sacramento and borders Pollack Ranch Park, although Basquez could not specify which park the body was found in.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
