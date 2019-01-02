Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Two hospitalized after small aircraft crashes into American River near Discovery Park

By Vincent Moleski

January 02, 2019 01:03 PM

Two people flying in a small, two-seat aircraft were hospitalized after crashing into the American River just East of Interstate 5 and Discovery Park.
Two people flying in a small, two-seat aircraft were hospitalized after crashing into the American River just East of Interstate 5 and Discovery Park. Sacramento Fire Department
Two people flying in a small, two-seat aircraft were hospitalized after crashing into the American River just East of Interstate 5 and Discovery Park. Sacramento Fire Department

A man and a woman were transported to a local trauma hospital after a small, two-seat aircraft crashed into the American River east of Interstate 5 by Discovery Park on Wednesday.

The two were aboard the aircraft when it went down, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said. The department received a call regarding the crash at 11:37 a.m.

The man was able to move and seek assistance after the crash, but the woman’s condition was critical, Wade said. He did not know how the aircraft crashed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  Comments  