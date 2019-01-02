Crime - Sacto 911

Drunk driver in South Lake Tahoe found with AK-47, meth

By Claire Morgan

January 02, 2019 02:00 PM

The AK-47 that was found in Victor Alfonso Ramos Eucendo’s car on Monday. South Lake Tahoe Police Department
A drunk driver in South Lake Tahoe was found with an AK-47 and methamphetamine in his car after he crashed Monday.

Officers responded to a single-car collision on the 800 block of Los Angeles Avenue where they found Victor Alfonso Ramos Eucendo, 33, who crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into a parked car and a bear box.

Officers searched the Silverado, according to a release from the department, and found a loaded AK-47 rifle and methamphetamine.

Ramos Eucendo told officers that he was on his way to confront a drug dealer — apparently over another time he hit a parked car, according to the release.

Officers are still trying to figure out who he was going to meet and where. Ramos Eucendo had ties to MS-13 when he lived in Central America and now is believed to be a member of the Sureno gang.

After being arrested, Ramos Eucendo was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records indicate he is being held on $107,500 bail.

Claire Morgan covers breaking and public safety news in the Sacramento region. She moved to Sacramento from the Bay Area to attend Sacramento State, where she studies political science and journalism and serves as editor-in-chief of The State Hornet, the university’s student-run news organization.

