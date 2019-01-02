Drunk driver in South Lake Tahoe found with AK-47, meth

A drunk driver in South Lake Tahoe was found with an AK-47 and methamphetamine in his car after he crashed Monday.
Officers responded to a single-car collision on the 800 block of Los Angeles Avenue where they found Victor Alfonso Ramos Eucendo, 33, who crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into a parked car and a bear box.
Officers searched the Silverado, according to a release from the department, and found a loaded AK-47 rifle and methamphetamine.
Ramos Eucendo told officers that he was on his way to confront a drug dealer — apparently over another time he hit a parked car, according to the release.
Officers are still trying to figure out who he was going to meet and where. Ramos Eucendo had ties to MS-13 when he lived in Central America and now is believed to be a member of the Sureno gang.
After being arrested, Ramos Eucendo was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records indicate he is being held on $107,500 bail.
