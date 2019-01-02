Couple arrested in attempted stabbing of Raley’s employee after shoplifting attempt

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon the Dec. 30 arrests of two suspects who allegedly attempted to stab a Raley’s employee in Loomis after the employee tried to stop them from shoplifting.
The post said 23-year-old Elizabeth Almand and 25-year-old Brandon Smith were arrested by deputies after the pair attempted to stab the employee who tried to stop them from shoplifting.
Smith drew a knife on the employee when the confrontation got physical and he allegedly cut the employee’s finger, the sheriff’s office said. The two fought over the weapon, but Almand allegedly grabbed the knife and Smith yelled at her to stab the employee.
Deputies said a witness who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon ordered Almand to drop the knife, which she did.
Deputies said they discovered Almand and Smith shoplifted $50 worth of items. Both are charged with robbery and conspiracy, the sheriff’s office said. Smith is carrying an additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The pair is being held at South Placer County Jail.
