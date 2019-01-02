Head-on collision with El Dorado Transit bus in Pollock Pines kills one, CHP says

One person was killed Wednesday on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines when a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a transit bus, killing the driver of the pickup, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The El Dorado Transit bus, which was not carrying passengers, was traveling westbound on Pony Express Trail near Gilmore Road when it was struck by the pickup truck traveling east, the CHP said.
Witnesses reported the truck driving recklessly at high speeds before the crash, according to the CHP.
The driver of the pickup was killed in the collision, the CHP said. It’s unknown whether the bus driver was injured.
Pony Express Trail near Gilmore Road is currently closed while a tow truck is arranged to tow the bus, CHP said. It is estimated to reopen by 5:15 p.m.
