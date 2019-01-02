Man arrested in connection with November homicide of his girlfriend, sheriff says

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the November death of his girlfriend in Arden Arcade, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 21, deputies and fire personnel responded to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue after a man reported his girlfriend was injured. Fire personnel declared the woman dead at the scene and officials classified the death as suspicious.
Detectives working on the case recently identified the suspect as Clint Ali Parker, 35, of Sacramento, the victim’s boyfriend. Detectives secured a warrant and arrested Parker on Wednesday.
The identity of the victim is not yet available, said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton. The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to make her identity public.
Parker was booked in Sacramento County Main Jail is being held without bail. His next court date is Friday.
