Sheriff seeks public’s help in identifying El Dorado Hills bank robbery suspect

By Hannah Darden

January 02, 2019 07:24 PM

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a bank robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon. The images of the suspect were pulled from the bank’s surveillance cameras.
At about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked into a U.S. Bank in El Dorado Hills, demanded money and fled, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday that the suspect is a white male adult in his late 20s, about 5-foot-9 with a thin build. The suspect has brown hair and a thin brown mustache.

The suspect didn’t use a weapon during the robbery and no threats were made, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should call 530-957-5227.

