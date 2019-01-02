Apartment fire in Davis displaces 33 people; no foul play suspected, officials say

A fire in a Davis apartment building Tuesday evening displaced 33 residents, according to the Davis Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at Glacier Point Apartments about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Davis Fire Department Division Chief Paul Swanson. The fire impacted nine units.
Four units on the second floor were directly destroyed by the fire, and five more units in the same building no longer have power, water or other services because of the fire damage, Swanson said.
The fire was contained about 8 p.m. Fire personnel remained on scene until 9:30, according to Swanson.
The three-alarm blaze brought 10 engines and three ladder trucks from Davis, Woodland, West Sacramento and Dixon to help fight the fire, Swanson said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Swanson said no foul play is suspected. Fire officials believe the incident was accidental, and Swanson said there is nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious.
Most residents impacted by the fire are now in hotels, Swanson said, some of which were donated by local hotels.
Some residents were college students who are out of town for winter break, Swanson said, and the apartment complex is in the process of notifying them and helping them make new living arrangements.
