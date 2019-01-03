Crime - Sacto 911

Man driving at ‘freeway level speeds’ fatally crashes into Rancho Murieta home, police say

By David A. Bustamante

January 03, 2019 05:14 PM

Photo of the aftermath of the crash, Jan. 3, 2018. One man is dead after a vehicle drove into a home in Rancho Murieta Lodge on Thursday afternoon California Highway Patrol spokesperson Clyde Holland said. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District
A driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a home in Rancho Murieta on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Witnesses said the car was traveling at “freeway level speeds” into a T-intersection and was launched into the house in the 6000 block of Camino Del Lago in the Rancho Murieta Lodge neighborhood, CHP spokesman Clyde Holland said.

Firefighters were on the scene checking the structure of the home, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesperson Chris Vestal. An investigation of the crash will follow, Holland said.

It was not yet clear whether anyone else was injured or if anyone was in the home. Holland said more information would be available once officers were able to enter the home.

