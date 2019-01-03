Man in critical condition after shooting in Nevada County, suspect still at large

One man is in critical condition after being shot and another man is being sought after an altercation on a Nevada County roadway on Thursday afternoon the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.
A second victim, identified as a woman, suffered unknown injuries, deputies said. The shooting took place along Sweetland Road at 12:49 p.m. near North San Juan, a remote area of the county. The Union newspaper reports that the man was taken to a Roseville hospital by helicopter.
“He fired a few rounds from a handgun, which struck another person,” Lt. Rob Bringolf told The Union. “There is a vehicle accident. We don’t know if it’s correlated to the shooting.”
Deputies are searching for Douglas MacDuff, who is in his mid 20s, and is described as tall, slender, and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans.
It is unclear what the chain of event were that led up to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on what occurred to fill out the sheriff’s office crime tip form on its website.
