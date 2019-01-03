Police seek public help in locating missing Sacramento man, 80, with dementia

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 80-year-old man with dementia Thursday evening.
Wesley Scofield was last seen just after 6 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Exposition Boulevard in the Point West neighborhood near Cal Expo, police said in a tweet.
Scofield was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves, a gray hat and green pajama pants.
Police encourage anyone who has seen Scofield to call 911.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments