Police seek public help in locating missing Sacramento man, 80, with dementia

By Hannah Darden

January 03, 2019 08:02 PM

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 80-year-old man with dementia Thursday evening.

Wesley Scofield was last seen just after 6 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Exposition Boulevard in the Point West neighborhood near Cal Expo, police said in a tweet.

Scofield was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves, a gray hat and green pajama pants.

Police encourage anyone who has seen Scofield to call 911.

