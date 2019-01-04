Suspected drunk driver smashes into rear of cop car, Redding police say

A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested Thursday night after a Redding Police Department car was rear-ended.
Jason Paul Snider, 45, of Redding tested a blood alcohol level of above .08 percent after being arrested, according to a news release by the Redding Police Department.
Around 10:15 p.m., Redding police Officer Dave Chapman was driving a patrol car northbound on Cedars Road when Snider, driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse, struck it from behind at a high rate of speed, turning the car around and pushing it off the roadway, according to the release.
Snider then lost control of the Eclipse, driving off the roadway and damaging his vehicle in the process, according to the release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The California Highway Patrol responded and determined that Snider displayed “obvious signs of intoxication,” according to the release, and he was subsequently booked into the Shasta County jail.
Chapman received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.
Comments