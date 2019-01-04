Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Three arrested in attempted identity thefts in El Dorado County

By David A. Bustamante

January 04, 2019 01:37 PM

The vehicle the suspects were driving in, Jan. 3, 2018. Three people were arrested on Thursday for stealing credit cards, checks, mail and possessing drugs the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning on its Facebook page.
The vehicle the suspects were driving in, Jan. 3, 2018. Three people were arrested on Thursday for stealing credit cards, checks, mail and possessing drugs the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning on its Facebook page. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
The vehicle the suspects were driving in, Jan. 3, 2018. Three people were arrested on Thursday for stealing credit cards, checks, mail and possessing drugs the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning on its Facebook page. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Three people were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of stealing credit cards, checks and mail and of drug possession, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning on its Facebook page.

Deputies booked Aanoy Chaleumsy, 37, Cha Her, 23, and Jennell Bartholomew, 28, after the sheriff’s office received a report of a man opening mailboxes around the Shingle Springs area and driving off, the post said.

After stopping the car on Highway 50, deputies were able to determine that all three were “on searchable probation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

In the vehicle, deputies discovered the credit cards, mail, checks and drugs. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of probation and theft, the post said.

Bartholomew and Her face an additional charge of giving false information, and Chaleumsy for being an undocumented person in the country, according to the sheriff’s booking logs.

Each is being held on a bail amount ranging from $15,000 to $75,000

  Comments  