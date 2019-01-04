Sheriff’s Department releases composite sketch of south Sacramento robbery suspect

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released a composite sketch Friday in an attempt to identify a suspect in a November armed robbery and attempted kidnapping in south Sacramento.
On Nov. 29, a woman was walking to her vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard when she was approached by a man armed with a handgun, according to a news release issued by deputies.
He demanded the woman’s keys and phone, and made her hold his hand as he led her toward a dumpster corral, but fled when other people entered the parking lot, according to the release.
The suspect has been described as a man of mixed race in his mid-20s with thin facial hair who stands approximately 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, according to the release.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a knee-length black jacket, a red do-rag and latex gloves. Law enforcement believes the man frequents the area around Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street, according to the release.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call 916-874-5115.
