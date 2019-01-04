Double burglary in East Sacramento shutters local business just after grand opening

Two burglaries within three days late last year caused a local business to close its first storefront just after its grand opening, according to the business and Sacramento police.
Double Dex is a retailer selling refurbished Apple products. They operate out of an office on Elvas Avenue but opened their first storefront on Nov. 24, according to a press release from Double Dex.
The Sacramento Police Department confirmed that two break-ins occurred at the business, also on Elvas Avenue, on Nov. 27 and 29, respectively. Both occurred at about 3:30 a.m., according to police.
On Nov. 27, burglars broke a window by throwing a cinder block and climbed through to steal computer hardware, the release said. On Nov. 29, burglars drove a van into the side of the building, breaking glass walls and causing damage to the property before taking more computer hardware.
By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled, according to police. Investigation of the burglaries is still underway.
According to the release, the value of the stolen inventory is about $75,000.
Because of the losses, Double Dex had to close its storefront, the release said, but the owners are running the business online and out of its offices on Elvas Avenue, which are open to foot traffic.
Double Dex founder John Sigurdson told The Bee that the thefts made him feel “violated.”
“I rarely feel that way; as a business owner I have to deal with complex problems,” Sigurdson said. “But this is the first time I felt like I was in contact with something that felt really evil.”
Sigurdson said that opening a storefront remains a “dream” of the business, but they don’t have any immediate plans to open one up.
“We’re basically regrouping, focusing on what we’re good at,” Sigurdson said. “...We’re very optimistic about our future, we have a lot of positive things going for us.”
The burglaries came just weeks after 17 people were charged for a massive string of thefts at Apple stores across California.
