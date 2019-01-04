Nevada County shooting suspect was driving a stolen car with the female victim, deputies say

The suspect in a shooting in a remote area of Nevada County on Thursday afternoon was driving a stolen vehicle, the Nevada County Sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.
The shooting took place Thursday along Sweetland Road at 12:49 p.m. near North San Juan and left a 34-year-old man with at least one gunshot to the torso, Sheriff-elect Shannan Moon said. The events leading up to the incident are still under investigation.
The suspect, Douglas MacDuff, 27, of Grass Valley, crashed the stolen car into a hillside at some point during the incident and ran from the scene, the news release said. The second victim, a woman who was riding with him and her dog, suffered minor injuries possibly from a rock that was thrown by the injured man.
Both victims taken to the Sutter Roseville Hospital and animal control took the dog to a vet for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.
MacDuff is still at large and is considered armed, officials said. He is described as tall and slender and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans. Sheriff’s officials provided a photo of MacDuff to The Bee on Thursday evening.
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-7880.
